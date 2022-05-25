COLUMBIA − Columbia Parks and Recreation will host the Tons of Trucks event on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Columbia Mall.
The event will take place in the Café Court parking lot at 2300 Bernadette Drive.
Participants can view, climb and learn about trucks and other vehicles from all around the community, free of charge. Emergency vehicles, construction equipment and more will be on display. The vehicle owners and drivers will be available to answer questions and share knowledge about their vehicles.
Local food truck 12 Baskets Kitchen will provide food at Tons of Trucks.
Tons of Trucks is coordinated by Columbia Parks and Recreation, and sponsored by Equipment Share, Columbia Missourian, the Columbia Mall and NASH-FM.
A sensory-friendly version of Tons of Trucks will be this held fall at Cosmo Park.