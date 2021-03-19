COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation is offering several safe, socially distanced family activities to celebrate Easter this year.
All activities will follow COVID-19 guidelines and meet requirements set by the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services.
Here's a full list of the events being offered according to a press release by the Parks and Recreation Department:
Virtual Easter Bunny messages: Parks and Recreation is offering personal messages from the Easter Bunny. Custom messages with the child’s name will be emailed in time for Easter. To sign up for a free message, participants should complete a request form at this link: http://bit.ly/3sa7Mtf
Deadline to sign up for a message is March 24.
Operation Egg Drop: Participants can order their own egg hunt, delivered right to their yard. Registration is required; participants can choose the number of plastic eggs they’d like to receive, whether they should be left in a basket on the doorstep, or if Parks and Recreation staff can hide the eggs. Price is $20 per 25 plastic eggs and $5 per additional 10 eggs. Space is limited, register by calling 573.874.7460.
Easter Bunny’s Park Hop: The Easter Bunny will be making stops at four City parks this spring. Kids will be able to search for clues and complete a scavenger hunt, take a socially distanced photo with the Easter Bunny and will receive a goodie bag with Easter treats. The Park Hops are free:
March 27
- Douglass Park, 400 N Providence, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 12 to 1 p.m.
- Albert-Oakland Park, 1900 Blue Ridge, 2 to 3 p.m. or 3 to 4 p.m.
April 3
- Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary, 3300 Rollins Rd, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 12 to 1 p.m.
- Nifong Park, 2900 E. Nifong Rd, 2 to 3 p.m. or 3 to 4 p.m.
Registration is limited to one date/location per family. One adult will be permitted to attend per child registered. There will be no on-site registration; space is limited so all activities will be limited to registered participants only. Masks will be required.
Registration for the Park Hops will open March 22 and is available by calling 573.874.7460.