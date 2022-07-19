COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks & Recreation asked for public input Tuesday night regarding their proposed improvements to Capen Park.
The proposed improvements include:
- Parking lot expansion from 32 spaces and 1 ADA space to 55 spaces and 2 ADA spaces.
- Water quality improvements for parking lot runoff.
- ADA accessibility improvements to the Hinkson Creek Trail.
- Consolidated park signage and trail/park information.
- Utility upgrades to allow for a future permanent restroom area.
Out of all the proposed improvements, the expansion of parking could be the most impactful, as it was the principal concern at the meeting.
Louise Flenner frequently visits the park and is concerned about the current lack of spots.
"The park gets lots of views from diverse people," Flenner said. "We bring our dog here and take them into the dog park. He loves it. It's something we need to preserve and we need to provide for parking."
Matt Boehner, director of the project, said parking was one of the biggest concerns for the park.
"We've had a lot of issues with the parking lot overflowing and people parking all the way down the street," Boehner said regarding a problem many at the meeting disclosed. "As we have the funding for improvements, one of those improvements has been to increase that parking and access to the trail."
Another big improvement is for the park to be more accessible to all users when getting to different trails.
"Currently, the park just has one ADA parking space. Once you're outside the parking spaces, getting to the trails is still very difficult," Boehner said. "There's not really accessible restrooms on the trail until you get to Grindstone Nature. So that's part of the improvements, increasing that access to get to the actual Hinkson Creek Trail."
Boehner said the improvements are hoped to be done by the spring of 2023.
Those who were not able to attend the meeting are invited to complete the survey on the Parks & Recreation website.
All feedback, whether it is received in person or through the survey, will be considered as the City moves forward with the project.