COLUMBIA - Wednesday, March 16 marks one year since eight people were killed and two people were injured in two shootings in Atlanta. Several Columbia residents gathered downtown to honor the lives of the victims of the spa shootings a few days later.
Senior pastor at Korean First Presbyterian Church Reverend Hanjoo Park helped organize the vigil last year. He said violence towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders has only gotten worse since the attacks.
"Right after the vigil my office had a burglary," Park said.
A burglary which Park felt was racially motivated after he said a white couple broke through the window of his office and stole some of his belongings.
Park said no matter what happens, he feels like he should continue to raise his voice against the violence, especially at his church.
"At least I have my congregation," Park said. "I just focus on, you know, people are teaching how we should treat other people as, like we are, we ought to be treated, you know, as the teachers taught us."
University of Missouri sophomore Owen Bazigian attended the vigil last year. He said he knows there's more to be done about the violence and hate but thinks those who have spoken up about the issues have helped.
"I think there's always something that can be done, because like violence is still happening," Bazigian said. "But just throughout the past year, I've really noticed that it's become more of a mainstream issue, which, before the attacks that happened a year ago, I honestly didn't think that would ever happen, at least not within my lifetime."
According to Stop AAPI Hate, from March 19, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021, a total of 10,905 hate incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) persons were reported to the organization.
According to that data, 6,273 of those crimes occurred in 2021, compared to 4,632 reported hate crimes in 2020. By the time of the shooting last year, the report included nearly 3,800 incidents of hate from March 19, 2020 to Feb. 28 2021.
The report shows that 66.9% of the crime against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is harassment, while 16.2% is physical assault.
Park said though he has experienced racially-motivated crimes, he feels more comfortable as a man.
"You know, I'm, at least I'm a male," Park said. "I'm a little bit less violated by other races female Asian members, expressed they were harassed."
The Stop AAPI hate report shows that women report more harassment at 69.8%. AAPI men report about 63%, and AAPI non-binary people at 56.3%.
"I feel like it's become more and more prevalent in the Columbia community," Park said." It's been about 13 or 14 years since I came here, and it's definitely gotten more ugly."
But Park said he continues to spread his message of against the hate and violence and he has hope things will get better.