COLUMBIA - Capital Paving, contractors for the City of Columbia Public Works department, announced their schedule for mill and overlay pavement maintenance from Wednesday, July 20, at 6 a.m. to Friday, July 29.
The following city streets will be affected:
- Curtis Avenue
- Kentucky Boulevard
- Burnam Avenue
- Matthews Street
- Dorsey Street
- Willis Avenue
- Rangeline Street between Business Loop 70 and Rogers Street
- Wilkes between North Providence Road and North Seventh Street
- North Seventh Street between Wilkes Street and Business Loop 70 East
Maintenance crews plan to work daily from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. "No parking" signs will be posted one week in advance on all streets planned for treatment.
Temporary lane closures will be required. Traffic control signs and flaggers will be present to assist motorists through work zones as needed.
The Columbia Public Works department encouraged motorists to refrain from parking vehicles on marked streets during working hours, find alternate routes if possible and use caution in work zones.
The mill and overlay maintenance is intended to create a smoother roadway for drivers and extend its life by an additional 6 to 20 years.
The process involves milling off the very top of the roadway and replacing it with a fresh layer of asphalt.