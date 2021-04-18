COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a robbery with a weapon late Saturday night at Break Time on Paris Road.
According to CPD, officers responded to a second robbery at Petro Mart on Stadium Boulevard just before 4 a.m. Sunday. Officers said the suspect's description is the same as the one from the robbery on Paris Road.
The suspect was last seen traveling southbound on Paris Road.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
The Columbia Police Department is asking any individuals with information about these robberies to contact the department at (573) 874-7652.
Callers can also remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.