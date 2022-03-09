COLUMBIA - One Columbia pest control company says now's the time to act as expected warmer temperatures could bring pest activity inside your home.
Snow is expected Thursday and Friday, but spring-like weather returns next week, according to KOMU 8 First Alert Weather.
“March 15 is usually when the light switch goes on,” Kent Walters, the branch manager at Orkin Pest Control, said. “Whenever the temperature starts getting warm, people start seeing a lot more pest and activity in their houses.”
Walters said in the last two weeks his “flow” has doubled because of the fluctuations in temperatures.
“In the spring, whenever everything starts warming up, people [start] seeing a lot of different insects that they didn't know were overwintering in their house,” Kent said. “All of those [pests] are waking up, start coming out.”
Overwintering is a term used to describe the way insects and pest take shelter away from winter weather like frost and snow.
“Most of them wind up getting underneath the siding and getting into this siding of insulation around the windows or into the attic,” Kent said. “They burrow themselves underneath that insulation, and they stay nice and warm and toasty until warmer temperatures come."
Now, the fluctuating temperatures during the transition from winter into spring can cause people to see more insects inside of their home.
Holts Summit resident Beverly Luetkemeyer said she hires a pest control company year-round to ensure her home is free from things like mice and spiders.
“I think most people in Missouri need to have a regular pest control program,” Luetkemeyer said. “I always have spiders around here. I always have mice. I have a soybean field right behind the house, so it's like living in an urban area, but connected to a farm, so you get all the bugs.”
One thing Walters said he uses glue boards to help identify problem areas of pest in homes.
“It works as two purposes,” Walters said. "It can pick up small rodents and they can also alert us to pest activity."
The glue boards are small cardboard with a sticky adhesive wrapped up into a square or rectangle with a small opening[s].
“We always put out glue board monitors throughout the house to try to give us information on what's going on in the house each time that we go back,” Walters said. “If we happen to see a glue board that has a certain amount of pest on it, then we'll know that we need to pay attention to that area.”
Luetkemeyer said she also has these glue boards in her home. They are hidden in discrete places like under her kitchen sink.
“You're not going to get rid of all bugs. It's their world too,” Luetkemeyer said. “But I prefer they be outside.”