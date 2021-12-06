COLUMBIA − The emergence of the omicron variant in the United States has produced a new urgency for people to get their booster shot. While bigger companies can handle the increase in demand, one local pharmacy has been adjusting on the fly.
Flow's Pharmacy in Columbia has two locations, but only one of them handles the COVID-19 vaccine. The store located on East Broadway Boulevard handles both of the pharmacies' COVID shots, and they struggle to keep up at times, according to one of the pharmacy's owners.
"The demand surpassed the help we could provide at times," Anthony Desha said.
The demand has increased in the last week after the new COVID variant hit the United States. Doctors have urged people to get their booster shots and have continued to push for people to start the vaccination process.
Another issue of late that the pharmacy has run into is being able to stay stocked with their over-the-counter medicine.
"I just know that our shelves sometimes look empty, because we don't get all the stuff we ordered," Desha said.
The challenges have evolved as the pandemic has gone on and there is finally a feeling of relief for some of the workers.
"We brought in some part-time help at the beginning, and we started a drive-thru to limit foot traffic," Dasha explained. "I think those things helped us immensely with getting through with as little stress as possible for our employees."
Flow's offers vaccinations in the store with no appointment needed, something that Desha says helps them get more people in and out of the door.
The pharmacy is open for COVID vaccine shots Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon.