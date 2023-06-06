COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) in partnership with the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition is set to host Save a Life: Naloxone education and distribution event next week.
The training will be held from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at The Blue Note and will include information on how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose as well as an explanation of how to use and access NARCAN nasal spray.
Save a Life is a series of monthly, free-to-the-public events that feature education and conversation around how members in the community can help to prevent opioid overdose deaths through the use of Naloxone, also known as NARCAN, according to a press release.
Participants will receive a free box of NARCAN. Light snacks will also be available. No registration is required.