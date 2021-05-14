COLUMBIA - It was announced today that Peggy Jean's Pies will be featured on a new Fox network baking show, "Crime Scene Kitchen."
Store co-owner Rebecca Miller and her mother Jean applied on a whim back in February. One extensive interview process and a baking quiz later, they heard of their acceptance April 3 and flew out to Los Angeles just eight days later.
As an establishment that specializes in pies, Miller said that there were many challenges thrown their way.
"It was really hard, you essentially go into a kitchen where something has bakes and then you have to identify what that item is and then you have to bake it," said Miller. "You'll have an unknown dessert element, you have a time element. We knew it could literally be anything and that's really hard to do when we make pies."
During their stay in Los Angeles the protocols they endured were very particular.
"We would film for two days and then be sequestered for three days and it was a lot on how the show was done plus COVID precautions," said Miller. "We'd be in a hotel and you could leave for one hour a day for a walk."
Even with many challenges, Miller said it was an experience of a lifetime.
You can catch the premiere of "Crime Scene Kitchen" May 26 on Fox.