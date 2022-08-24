COLUMBIA − Planned Parenthood Health Center in Columbia, located on North Providence Road, has been temporarily closed for a few weeks as it transitions to new a new provider and new clinicians.
The health center aims to reopen in early September.
Planned Parenthood Great Plains serves as the affiliate for western Missouri from Columbia to Kansas City, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Director of Communications and Marketing for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, Anamarie Rebori Simmons, said they have a new provider who is slated to start in the Columbia health center.
"Generally that health center we operate with one full-time provider or potentially one provider that is part-time," Simmons said.
She also added that "because they provide care independently there, they require training before they can do that."
They already have licensed clinician in process, it's just undergoing the training of working at Planned Parenthood.
The clinic is still open to administration staff but will refer patients who either call or walk into the health center to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services or other qualified health centers based of their needs.
Planned Parenthood is not offering any services or seeing any new patients in the transition.
"If a patient comes to us, it's a patient that we have already seen and they require follow up care, we make sure they get the referrals they need in the area," Simmons said.
She also said they try and keep patients as local as possible.
It's more about referring patients locally to get the care they need because the clinic does realize that Kansas City is a few hours away.
The reopening of this location is based on the need of their clinician and when they are able to provide care independently. Simmons said she wants to make sure that "they get the proper time to be trained and able to provide care at Planned Parenthood."
There are a variety of providers in the area that are both priviate and federal provided. Planned Parenthood-Columbia will continue to service the mid-Missouri area region once the temporary closure is over.