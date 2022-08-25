COLUMBIA - The governing body of Columbia's metropolitan planning organization, the Columbia Area Transit Study Organization (CATSO), directed its staff to consider proposals to combat climate change at its meeting Thursday.
CATSO is responsible for coordinating transit planning in Boone County. Every five years, CATSO has to make changes to its Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP), a list of proposals for new infrastructure projects in the county.
Every five years, CATSO is required to add an amendment to the plan. The Columbia City Council recently sent a letter to CATSO requesting that it implement changes to the LRTP so that it's in line with the city of Columbia's Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
The CATSO Technical Committee, which is the group within CATSO responsible for actually creating the LRTP, declined to do so, saying that the proposals were unreasonable and that Boone County and the Missouri Department of Transportation had not agreed to the climate plan.
At Thursday's meeting, local climate advocates lashed out at CATSO, demanding they take climate change seriously and adopt the city's proposals.
After hearing what the public had to say, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, who is a member of the Coordinating Committee, made a motion for CATSO staff to go back and consider adding proposals to combat climate change in the LRTP.
Buffaloe suggested creating a grading scale to determine just how much a proposed project would impact the climate.
The Coordinating Committee approved the motion without issue.
It's now up to the CATSO Technical Committee to respond and take the climate proposals into consideration.
The CATSO Coordinating Committee will hold its next meeting in May.