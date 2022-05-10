COLUMBIA - A week of unseasonably warm weather is intersecting with gardening season. Local plant nurseries have recommendations for mid-Missourians trying to garden, despite the temperatures.
KOMU 8's First Alert Weather Team says Tuesday broke temperatures records with a low of 72 and a high of 93, following Monday's record high of 92. Record heat is expected to last through the week.
Though it feels like summer, it's still only May. CoMo Grow Supply says this also means gardening season has just begun.
"I always wait until after Mother's Day, which is around right now to plant any of my outside crops," Heather King, owner of CoMo Grow Supply, said.
King said she's shocked to see temperatures so high so early. With it this hot, she says the goal is to avoid the plants going into shock.
"Plant at night when it's this hot just to help with shock," King said. "It doesn't have to be pitch black, just when the sun is down."
Over at Helmi's Gardens, the owner agrees that plants will likely survive the heat, as long as they are taken care of properly.
"I think the hard part is taking care of them to get them through this spell this early in the season," owner Helmi Sheely said.
However, Sheely said the larger problem is the safety of the gardeners themselves.
"It's hot and sunny, and people aren't paying attention, and they get into trouble," Sheely said.
She recommends sunscreen and hydration to stay safe.