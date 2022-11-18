COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia is planning to conduct its annual dry snow run training exercise Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Public Works crews will use the dry snow exercise as an opportunity to review safety procedures and practice their snow routes in order to better prepare for this season's winter weather.
Most participants of the exercise will depart from the Grissum Building, on Lakeview Avenue. Others will start at the Leroy Anderson Salt Dome, on Big Bear Boulevard. This is where the city stores its plows, equipment and road treatment materials.
According to the city of Columbia, there are 1,418 lane miles of streets and 1,100 cul-de-sacs, making it necessary for Public Works to prioritize roads during ice and snow events.
The city said 691 of those lane miles are considered priority routes.
During the exercise, crews will primarily practice these priority routes to familiarize themselves with any challenges that could occur.