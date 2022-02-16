COLUMBIA − A City of Columbia plow crew will report at 5 a.m. Thursday to respond to anticipated winter weather.
Public Works said its 37-person crew will first focus on the treatment of first and second priority routes.
In mid-Missouri's last snow storm earlier this month, crews plowed the city from the inside out. This time around, crews will start on the outside edge of town and work inward.
KOMU 8 First Alert Weather expects ice, sleet and snow on Thursday.
If snow accumulates more than 2 inches, parking will be prohibited on designated snow routes. Vehicles not moved will risk a fine of $100, plus towing and storage charges. The city said this will allow drivers the space needed to quickly and efficiently get their work done.
For more on Thursday's winter storm, read the First Alert Weather story.