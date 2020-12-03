COLUMBIA- Columbia Police released two videos Thursday afternoon regarding a Sept. 2 traffic stop near Clark Lane and Towne Drive.
CPD became aware of a cell phone video posted to social media on Sept. 4, which captured a portion of a traffic stop conducted by the Violent Crime Task Force.
The footage has since gone viral and caused concern among community members and resulted in an internal investigation to look at the actions of the officers involved in the incident.
The culmination of this exercise was a Community Briefing video posted on the city's YouTube page, as well as a full-length video of the traffic stop.
The briefing posed four questions, in step with community concerns and feedback.
- Why did it take three officers or more for a signal violation?
- Why did these officers needlessly escalate the situation?
- Why did the officer indicate marijuana presence in order to search the car?
- Why was this woman forcibly handled before her question was answered?
CPD Lieutenant Lance Bollinger answered those questions to provide some context as to why the encounter happened the way it did, citing non-compliance.
Community leaders still have a grocery list of questions:
- Why were there two violent crimes officers and a supervisor involved in this traffic stop?
- Why did it take three months for CPD to respond
- Why weren't all three body cam videos included in the public information report, but released in the briefing?
"Do they not believe in transparency or accountability or timelines. I mean that would, that would help build some trust. Are they trying to build trust with the community?" the president of Race Matters, Friends COMO, Traci Wilson-Kleekamp said. "That video doesn't indicate that they have been paying attention to what's been going on in the country for the past couple years. Kind of a disconnect."
CPD Police Chief Geoff Jones said the officers were faced with several unknown risks, including physical and verbal non-compliance with lawful orders.
"It is important that we as the police communicate our reasoning for actions as we make demands, as long as it is safe and reasonable to do so," Chief Jones said.
You can watch the community briefing and the traffic stop video here: