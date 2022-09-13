COLUMBIA - Columbia Police offered an explanation to why 875 traffic stops in 2021 resulted in 'no action.'
Columbia Police Lieutenant Clint Sinclair and Sergeant Derek Moore appeared before a committee that advises Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones on Tuesday. The officers were invited to answer questions about why so many traffic stops result in no action being reported.
The officers said it was largely because of bureaucratic red tape.
"The data collection is about the result of the traffic stop itself," said Sergeant Moore. "So if I pulled you over for a warrant I'm not going to write you a speeding ticket or anything like that because your day is bad enough, we'll just say that."
For example, officers may pull over a driver for a traffic violation but take them into custody for an entirely different reason.
If that happens, officers might not charge the driver with the traffic violation. Therefore, the report says 'no-action' was taken during the traffic stop.
This is because the Attorney General's office requires 'no-action' to be an option for officers.
The committee also discussed ways to improve relations between police and the Black community. A 2021 report from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt found that police in Columbia and Boone County pulled over Black drivers at a significantly higher rate than white drivers.
Committee members and the two officers agreed that Columbia police need to do a better job of telling drivers why they were pulled over. The committee believes this will decrease tension during traffic stops.
Committee Chair Toni Dukes Larkins believes Columbia police have made real progress in policing the Black community.
"Columbia is a great community," said Dukes Larkins. "And I believe that the work we are doing here in Columbia could be a template for communities all over the country."
Next meeting the Committee will discuss solutions to the 'no-action' reporting system and recommend the police department create a PSA to tell people what to expect if they get pulled over.