COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have arrested a Kansas City man in connection to a shooting that left one person injured at a Columbia apartment complex last week.
Adrian Eugene Bradshaw, Jr., 31, is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and possession of narcotics, according to CPD.
The arrest is connected to a shooting that left a person injured on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the 600 block of Talon Road.
According to court documents, Boone County Sheriff's deputies first responded to the 1000 block of S. Roseta Avenue around 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 for a report of shots heard. Deputies found evidence of a shooting and later found that a woman took herself to University Hospital for a gunshot wound. A vehicle was also found with bullet holes at the scene.
Just a few hours later, Columbia Police responded to the 600 block of Talon Road. Witnesses told police that there were three suspects shooting at each other, and shell casings found at the scene were confirmed to be fired from three different guns.
While conducting the investigation on Talon Road, officers learned that one adult male victim had sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm and took himself to Women's Hospital in Columbia, according to court documents.
Officers spoke to the victim at the hospital and received consent to download information from his phone. Texts identified a shooter as a family member and connected the two shootings, according to court documents. Officers also saw nine bullet holes in the victim's vehicle.
Court documents said officers requested surveillance footage from Xpress Liquor and a connected business after talking to the victim's girlfriend. The footage showed the suspect's vehicle with a Kansas license plate. The plate was linked back to its owner, Enterprise. The rental company confirmed the vehicle was rented by Bradshaw.
The vehicle was located on Feb. 18 and Bradshaw was the sole person in the vehicle. He was arrested for possession of marijuana. Officers obtained a search warrant for his phone, which showed that the cell phone was used in the area near Talon Road during the time of the second shooting, according to court documents.
Bradshaw is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He is considered a danger to the community and a flight risk, according to online court records.
The investigation is ongoing. KOMU 8 will update this story with more developments.