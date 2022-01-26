Jan. 26 update: Frank George Washburn has been arrested, according to the Columbia Police Department. 

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said deputies received information regarding Washburn's whereabouts. Deputies then responded to a residence in Higbee and took him into custody, according to a Facebook post.

ORIGINAL (Jan. 25) − The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in locating a man wanted for child sex crimes.

A no-bond arrest warrant has been issued for Frank George Washburn, 69, pursuant to an enticement of a child, child molestation and statutory sodomy investigation. 

According to CPD, Washburn is 6'0, 200 pounds and has green eyes. He also has violent tendencies. 

If you know the whereabouts of Washburn, contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS. 

