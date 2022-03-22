COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department detained a Columbia man for multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants Tuesday afternoon.
Jesse Jenkins, 29, was arrested after a barricade situation in the 200 block of Dillon Drive. Jenkins is also a suspect in several ongoing theft investigations, police said.
At approximately 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, CPD detectives located Jenkins inside the residence on Dillon Drive. When officers attempted to make contact, Jenkins barricaded himself inside the house.
CPD public information officer Jeff Pitts said the patrol requested its SWAT team and crisis negotiations team to respond and assist.
“The SWAT team did establish a perimeter due to him barricaded himself inside,” Pitts said. “But at no time was there a known threat to the community.”
Pitts said the negotiator made contact with Jenkins on the phone, and at approximately 1:30 p.m. Jenkins surrendered. CPD took him into custody, and there were no injuries.
“There were no shots fired,” Pitts said.
At this time, Pitts does not know what the exact charges are for the existing warrants, or what new charges will be requested.
KOMU 8 will update the story as information is released.