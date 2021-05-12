COLUMBIA- Columbia Police have arrested one suspect in connection to a shots fired incident on Monday night in the parking lot of Walmart on West Broadway.
Columbia resident DeAngelo D. Hughes, 21, was arrested Tuesday and charged with tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution. He is currently held in the Boone County Jail.
Police have identified two other suspects in the incident, Dequan Hughes, 21, and Gerrod Taylor, 20 both of Columbia. Both have been issued warrants for charges of first degree assault and armed criminal action.
Officials confirmed to KOMU 8 Monday night that no one had been hurt during the incident.
Columbia Police are asking for help in finding the remaining two suspects. Contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.