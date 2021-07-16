COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have arrested a Grandview man after a carjacking and vehicle pursuit on Friday afternoon.
Kenneth J. Edwards, 28, for charges of vehicle hijacking, fourth degree assault, first degree property damage, careless and imprudent driving, trespassing and resisting arrest for his involvement in a recent carjacking incident.
At approximately 12:27 p.m. on Friday, CPD responded to a report of a carjacking that took place in the 900 block of Pannell Street, according to a news release.
Officers learned a female victim had been forcibly removed from her car by an adult male, who was approximately 5’10, with short black hair wearing a red, long- sleeved shirt and a ballcap.
The victim reported that Edwards was last seen driving a 2021 Toyota 4-Runner heading north on Rangeline from Business Loop 70.
Through citizen reports to Boone County Joint Communications, officers learned there was a vehicle matching the Edward’s description traveling westbound on Interstate 70 toward Cooper County.
CPD officers and members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol engaged in a short pursuit, tracking the suspect’s vehicle before terminating the pursuit.
Shortly after the pursuit was terminated Edward’s vehicle was spotted in the area of Business Loop 70 in Columbia.
Officers engaged in a foot pursuit with Edwards before locating him in the 700 block of Wilkes Blvd. Edwards, 28, was remanded to the custody of the Boone County Jail.
The victim’s vehicle was recovered.
There were no injuries reported during this incident.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information may become available later.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.