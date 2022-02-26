COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have arrested Timothy S. Ellis, 35, of Columbia, for first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon for his involvement in the shots fired incident on Talon Drive, Feb. 16.
He was also arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, trafficking narcotics and distribution of narcotics relating to the incident, CPD announced.
On Friday, Feb. 25, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Columbia Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Ellis in the area of Paris and Mexico Gravel Roads.
There was an arrest warrant for Ellis relating to the shots fired with injury incident in the 600 block of Talon Drive.
After the collision, Ellis exited his vehicle and discharged a firearm, striking himself in the leg, but continued to flee on foot.
Officers were able to apprehend him a short distance away and began providing medical care until EMS arrived. He was transported to a local hospital where he was put in emergency surgery for his gunshot wound.
The occupants of the vehicle Ellis struck were transported to a local hospital. They were considered to be in stable condition when transported from the scene by EMS.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information may become available at a later time.