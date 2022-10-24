COLUMBIA − Police arrested a Columbia man in connection to a shots fired incident on Clark Lane over the weekend.
Quintin Darnell Gilmore, 38, is charged with first-degree assault or attempted assault, armed criminal action, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence.
Police say the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Casey's General Store on Clark Lane.
Officers said they responded to a report that a man caused a disturbance at a business and shot at an employee before fleeing. A probable cause statement said the round went through the employee's pant leg, but she did not sustain any physical injury.
The employee told police she and Gilmore were in an argument and he threw his food and drink at her while in the store. She said she followed him outside to record the altercation, and that's when Gilmore pulled a gun out and shot at her, the statement said.
Police located his vehicle and detained three people who were inside, including Gilmore. The other two individuals told police they were in the vehicle when Gilmore shot at the employee, and that he threw his handgun out of the vehicle, the probable cause statement said. They were released without charges.
Police said they were able to confirm Gilmore as the suspect through witness information and surveillance video from Casey's.