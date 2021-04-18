COLUMBIA - One person was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery and resisting arrest Saturday night, according the the Columbia Police Department.
Officers responded to a reported assault just before midnight on Saturday. When they arrived, officers said they broke up a fight between two individuals.
Upon further investigation, officers learned that one of the individuals, later identified as Terrance D. Reid of Columbia, had robbed the victim prior to the fight.
Reid was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery and resisting arrest.
The Columbia Police Department is asking any individuals with information about this incident to contact the department at (573) 874-7652.
Callers can also remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.