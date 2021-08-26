COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested following a report of kidnapping and harassment Thursday morning.
According to a news release, Mark Lindell Martin, 57, was arrested on charges of enticement of a child, fourth-degree assault and second-degree harassment.
CPD was dispatched to a report of an attempted kidnapping in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and Cooper Drive on Thursday around 11:10 a.m. Officers learned a female was at a bus stop when a vehicle approached her.
The girl began to walk away while the driver exited the vehicle, resulting in her screaming to draw attention of people nearby, a news release said. The girl was taken to a safe place until reunited with her family.
Police were able to locate Martin a short distance away and he was then taken into custody. The girl was not injured during the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.