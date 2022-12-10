COLUMBIA - Two suspects were arrested for stealing packages off of numerous porches around Columbia, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department.
On Dec. 9, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, for allegedly stealing. Gardner received additional charges for allegedly fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance. Both women are from the Columbia area.
CPD said they are alert about suspicious activity and plan to follow up on other reports of stolen packages. They are recommend that residents purchase video doorbells, cameras, and home security systems to deter burglars. CPD also said residents should track packages, opt to sign for packages, pick up packages directly at shipping services or invest in a porch lock box.
CPD urges residents that are victims of any kind of theft to call 311 and file a non-emergency police report. In cases of an immediate emergency, 911 should be called.