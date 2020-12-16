COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a missing Jefferson City man.

Marqukis Hayes, 25, was reporting missing Wednesday. Hayes is from Jefferson City and was last seen in the McDonald's drive-thru at 3206 Clark Lane in Columbia. Hayes was driving a black 2011 GMC Sierra truck with the license plate 8ME-Z30.

GMC Truck Front

Security camera footage of Hayes' black GMC truck, front view.

Hayes was seen with a female passenger, Angelica Benitez, 29, in his truck.

This is an ongoing investigation. The subjects' direction of travel is unknown and there are no further details at this time.

If you saw something or have any information, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

GMC Truck Side

Security camera footage of Hayes' black GMC truck, side view.
KOMU 8 Digital Producer

KOMU 8 Digital Producer. I'm a current junior at the University of Missouri, studying Print & Digital News Reporting. Reach me at hannah.norton@mail.missouri.edu, or on Twitter @HannahNorton89.

