COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking for assistance in finding wanted man, Terrell Marquise Lawrence.
@ColumbiaPD If you know his whereabouts, please call Columbia Police at 573.874.7652 or you can call CrimeStoppers at https://t.co/emZfFN4Xk2 to remain completely anonymous. pic.twitter.com/n1XzcUKu4u— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) April 30, 2021
Lawrence is 23 years old, 5' 8", 200 pounds and has brown eyes. He is wanted for domestic assault and is known to be armed and dangerous.
If you know of his whereabouts to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain completely anonymous.