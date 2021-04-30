COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking for assistance in finding wanted man, Terrell Marquise Lawrence.

Lawrence is 23 years old, 5' 8", 200 pounds and has brown eyes. He is wanted for domestic assault and is known to be armed and dangerous.

If you know of his whereabouts to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain completely anonymous. 

