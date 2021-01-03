COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing girl
According to CPD Jewely Clark, 12, was first reported missing on Sunday morning. According to a press release from CPD, it is believed she went missing between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of White Gate Dr.
Clark is a white female who is 5'2 and weighs approximately 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen by her father wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jogging pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information of the potential location of Jewely Clark is urged to contact the CPD.