COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department said officers are involved in an incident with a barricaded suspect in the area of Stadium Boulevard and Ash Street early Friday morning.
At 8:45 a.m. police escorted a man out of the apartment in handcuffs. He was placed inside a police car and driven away from the scene.
We are responding to an incident involving a barricaded suspect in the 100 block of N Stadium Blvd. We are asking the public to avoid the area and thank you for your patience as we handle the situation. Media are asked to stage near the Scooters Coffee in the 2100 block of W Ash. pic.twitter.com/NSpjjMwaSk— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) October 14, 2022
The CPD tweet and Facebook post ask the public to avoid the area.
KOMU 8 News spoke with CPD public information specialist, Christian Tabak.
He said officers responded to an "unstable scene" around 2 a.m. The tried to locate the suspect who then barricaded himself in his apartment.
Tabak confirmed that SWAT, crisis negotiations and K-9 teams are all at the scene.
Some of the surrounding apartments were evacuated and police are on standby. But, he said there is currently no threat to the public.
The department posted again at 7:52 a.m. and said officers are still at the scene. The new post says CPD will continue to share updates on Facebook and Twitter.
We are still responding to an incident involving a barricaded suspect in the 100 block of N Stadium Blvd. We continue to ask the public to avoid the area and thank everyone for their patience as we handle the situation. Keep following on Twitter and Facebook for more updates. pic.twitter.com/vRP6dJcJwn— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) October 14, 2022