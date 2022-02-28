COLUMBIA − Columbia Police had Glenstone Drive blocked off for about an hour Monday night as they investigated a shots fired incident. 

Columbia police officer Derek Moore told KOMU 8 shots were fired at a vehicle.

A CSI van was on the scene collecting evidence at the intersection of Glenstone and Interstate 70 Drive Southeast around 6:30 p.m. Shell casings were found, Moore said.

He said a car has multiple bullet holes. He said CPD believes there were juveniles in the car. 

There are no injuries from the incident.

There is no suspect information available, and no one is in custody at this time.

KOMU 8 will update this story as information is released.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you