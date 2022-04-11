COLUMBIA − Columbia police has arrested a suspect in connection to a weekend shooting in the 4600 block of Orchard Lane.

Marquez Elam, 19, of Columbia, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree assault, shooting a firearm from a motor vehicle, armed criminal action, failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a valid license. 

The shooting left one person with critical injuries due to a gunshot to her right side. 

According to a probable cause statement, witnesses said Elam shot toward multiple people while inside an SUV.  

Video footage obtained from a nearby liquor store showed Elam getting into the same SUV just 30 minutes before he drove to the shooting, the probable cause statement said. Security footage was also obtained from a nearby residence, which showed Elam and the SUV arrive at the residence on Orchard Lane.

Police said Elam intentionally evaded officers' attempts to take him into custody. 

As of 5 p.m. Monday, booking information was not available for Elam. 

