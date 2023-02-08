COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) met for another training Wednesday night, and Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones was featured in the presentation.
It was the second training since the Columbia City Council voted to disband the board in August 2022. Council voted to disband the board due to multiple resignations, a lack of appeals, and board infighting.
Chief Jones presented the structure and operations of the Columbia Police Department and introduced several officers of various branches. He also described the duties of a variety of units, including the K-9 Unit and the Traffic Control Unit.
Jones emphasized a major challenge within CPD is an officer shortage. CPD is currently 22 members short and has 20 to 30 members who will be eligible for retirement within a year. On top of this, CPD has increased the time of officer shifts from 10 hours to 12 hours.
Chief Jones said citizens' complaints about his staff come as his officers are overworked.
“Everybody has had a bad day,” he said. “I think the likelihood of that happening when one is tired and stressed is a real risk.
Jones asked the board members how many officers they thought were patrolling the streets now, and he said all of the answers were too high.
“It’s not really 50 to 60 cops on the street, divide that by six. That’s what you’re looking at," Jones said about the shortage of officers.
Jones also mentioned that the language within several policies is outdated and needs to be updated.