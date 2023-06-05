COLUMBIA − Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones confirmed his plans to retire to KOMU 8 News Monday.
Jones, who has served as chief since August 2019, said he will retire Aug. 1. He did not share a specific reason for his retirement.
"I am so thankful to have been given the opportunity to lead and learn from such driven and passionate people who work at CPD," Jones said in a press release Monday. "Serving as police chief has been an incredible experience, and I am proud to have been part of the team who works every day to protect our citizens. I also want to thank the community for the support I have received throughout my time in the Department."
Before he was appointed as chief, Jones served as interim chief following Ken Burton's resignation in December 2018.
Jones has a long history with the Columbia Police Department, as he joined the department as a cadet at age 15, according to a biography on the department's website. He served as a lieutenant from 2012 to 2019, including as commander of the department's Community Outreach Unit. He also has worked as a patrol officer, narcotics detective and a sergeant.
The release said City Manager De'Carlon Seewood will evaluate the process used to choose the next police chief.
"Geoff has brought so much to the community during his time with the Columbia Police Department," Seewood said. "He has worked incredibly hard to ingrain a high level of professionalism and customer service in the department, and he has prioritized engaging with the community. I thank him for his many years of service to Columbia."
