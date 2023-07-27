COLUMBIA - Chief Geoff Jones retires from Columbia Police Department on August 1 after 25 years with the department, four of those at the helm as the police chief after serving a year as interim.
Jones said he's ready for someone else to steer the ship.
"My kids are ready for me to be home," he said. "In this job, you can't go to sleep because you're thinking about how to solve a problem all of the time. It's always going through your head... and it becomes very taxing. And, I did not take a lot of time for myself or my family."
He started off in rocky waters taking over a department officers described as toxic in employee surveys. Jones said one of the best parts of his time as chief was working to improve officer morale.
"Overall, seeing people happier than they were has been very rewarding," he said. "They come to our command staff meetings and unless it's a personnel related issue they get to hear the reasoning behind the decisions we make and that wasn't happening before."
The coast wasn't clear from there. In 2020, Jones led CPD during the pandemic and the protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
"Everything seemed unstable," he said. "Having to come to work and sanitize the cars inside and out, sending N95 masks to the university to get them sanitized because we didn't have enough. It was scary, but I felt like everybody came together because they knew the importance of still coming to work."
"The protests, you know, I can't take a political position on them, but I can look at it and go I can really empathize with why people are upset," he said. "I saw police officers wanting to go to protests in uniform, which is something I'd never seen before."
His department went on to make headlines for solving major cases like finding the remains of Megan Schultz in the Columbia landfill.
"Finding Megan in the landfill was a big deal partly because we were told it couldn't be done," Jones said.
The department also searched for missing mom Mengi Xi in a river, found her remains in a park and arrested her husband.
"I mean, we dammed a river looking for her," he said. "I remember someone calling me and the relief and they didn't care at all that they were in the pouring down rain sifting through dirt."
Another major case was discovering the identify of infant remains found in a backpack. The 4-month-old baby girl went by Baby Doe until CPD discovered her name was Samone J Daniels.
"Identifying Baby Doe was a big deal for me," Jones said who choked up revealing her name at the news conference.
Still, his time as chief wasn't without criticism. When asked what he would say to people who believe Columbia isn't safe anymore he said crime statistics don't support that.
"Part of the downside of being more transparent and putting out more information is that there's more volume and people see it more. They understand it more. So, they assume that it's worse."
According to state data from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's fusion center, violent crime in Columbia has fluctuated the past several years. Since 2020, violent crime peaked in 2021 before declining some in 2022 and is estimated to decline more in 2023.
Another trend -- violence involving juveniles. It's an issue Jones said is complex.
"You'll never arrest your way out of it. I met with school staff today and that was a conversation that we continue to have and have had since I've been chief, but there has to be activities for kids, there has to be accountability for kids," he said. "And, we have to get away from normalizing the use of firearms particularly in solving disputes. None of that can be done through the police."
He also leaves CPD understaffed, a challenge again shared by departments nationwide.
"First of all the volume of calls, what people call the police for is different. I remember when I first started on day shift, I would get three calls a day. And our cops are lucky if they don't get three calls an hour," Jones said. "I think that a lack of support for law enforcement, placing all of the societal, systemic issues at the feet of police causes people to pause before going into this line of work and I think that's fair."
Jones said this time in his life has sailed for now.
"I've learned a lot about so many things and I'm just grateful for that opportunity."
For now, he's handing in his badge for uncharted waters.
"The first thing that I'm going to do is take a vacation. Obviously, I'll work again and I'm weighing out those options, but the first thing that I'm going to do is take a vacation."
After Jones officially retires next week, Asst. Chief Matthew Stephens will serve as interim chief. Jones said the ideal chief candidate would be someone who is present and available, but mostly someone who cares.