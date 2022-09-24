Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
The 10-week program, based in Quantico, Virginia, focuses on advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Jones said the most important thing he's learned are the ideas and partnerships that stem from the academy.
"CPD values partnerships and communication in solving crimes and taking care of our community,” Jones said. “The academy has given Columbia access to ideas and experience from professionals around the world.”
Jones thanks the Columbia community for continually supporting the police department and professional development.
"In our profession, there is nothing else like the academy. I’m inspired to share what I learned with CPD staff and other community members, right here in Columbia," Jones said. "I invite community members to stay involved with us as we enhance our services in Columbia.”