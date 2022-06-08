COLUMBIA - Geoff Jones, the chief of police for the Columbia Police Department spoke to board members and the public at Wednesday's Citizens Police Review Board meeting.
Jones answered questions from board members and the public.
In regards to the Missouri Attorney General Report on vehicle stop data that showed Black drivers continue to be pulled over at disproportionate rates, Jones said CPD plans to review, traffic stops, and believes the bias shows the disproportion, but not necessarily bias.
According to Schmitt's office, the disparity index for white drivers in Columbia is 0.81, the disparity index for Black drivers is 3.18, the disparity index for Hispanic drivers is 0.73, the disparity index for Native American drivers is 1.61, the disparity index for Asian drivers is 0.31, and the disparity index for “other” drivers is 0.13.
Jones said vehicles will only be stopped for criminal activity such as speeding, leaving the scene of an accident, assault or Jones used the example of a suspicious character running away from the scene right after a shooting has taken place.
Jones also discussed training, planning and coordination between CPS and schools.
“I don’t think it’s a secret that we’re seen as the opposition to the Columbia Police Department. It’s not my preference," December Harmon, the Review Board commissioner, said.
The meeting was supposed to end at 8 p.m., but heated discussions between Jones and board members, Jones and the public, between board members and the public and board members between board members, the meeting went from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Jones also discussed other topics that included:
- Points of pride for the police department and new developments at the police department,
- The department’s key goals and important metrics for the coming year.
- Training of officers,
- How Chief Jones characterizes the present relationship between the police department and the Citizens Police Review Board,
- How the board’s recommendations impact the chief's decision making when reviewing complaints that have been appealed to the Board,
- Disciplinary process for officers following a complaint including how many complaints result in some sort of corrective action (even without an appeal),
- Funding and staffing of the police department,
- How, if at all, CPD coordinates with state and federal agencies to investigate “white collar” or business crimes (e.g., fraud, labor law violations) and enforce laws pertaining to them,
- Opioid/overdose crisis,
- Discussing if pedestrian/cyclist-involved accidents are increasing in Columbia, as seen nationally,
- Share information on what processes and practices the police department employs when responding to persons in mental health crisis, particularly among homeless persons.
- Share information on how CPD responds to generalized social unrest.