COLUMBIA - Geoff Jones, the chief of police for the Columbia Police Department will speak to board members and the public at Wednesday's Citizens Police Review Board meeting.  

Based on a list of topics sent to KOMU 8 News from December Harmon, a member of the Citizens Police Review Board, Jones is expected to speak on issues that include:

  1. Vehicle stop data,
  2. Training, planning and coordination between the schools and the police department regarding active shooter scenarios,
  3. Points of pride for the police department and new developments at the police department,
  4. The department’s key goals and important metrics for the coming year.
  5. Training of officers,  
  6. How Chief Jones characterizes the present relationship between the police department and the Citizens Police Review Board,
  7. How the board’s recommendations impact the chief's decision making when reviewing complaints that have been appealed to the Board,
  8. Disciplinary process for officers following a complaint including how many complaints result in some sort of corrective action (even without an appeal),
  9. Funding and staffing of the police department,
  10. How, if at all, CPD coordinates with state and federal agencies to investigate “white collar” or business crimes (e.g., fraud, labor law violations) and enforce laws pertaining to them,
  11. Opioid/overdose crisis,
  12. Discussing if pedestrian/cyclist-involved accidents are increasing in Columbia, as seen nationally,
  13. Share information on what processes and practices the police department employs when responding to persons in mental health crisis, particularly among homeless persons.
  14. Share information on how CPD responds to generalized social unrest. 

The meeting begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall, in the council chambers. The full agenda can be found here.

