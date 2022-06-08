COLUMBIA - Geoff Jones, the chief of police for the Columbia Police Department will speak to board members and the public at Wednesday's Citizens Police Review Board meeting.
Based on a list of topics sent to KOMU 8 News from December Harmon, a member of the Citizens Police Review Board, Jones is expected to speak on issues that include:
- Vehicle stop data,
- Training, planning and coordination between the schools and the police department regarding active shooter scenarios,
- Points of pride for the police department and new developments at the police department,
- The department’s key goals and important metrics for the coming year.
- Training of officers,
- How Chief Jones characterizes the present relationship between the police department and the Citizens Police Review Board,
- How the board’s recommendations impact the chief's decision making when reviewing complaints that have been appealed to the Board,
- Disciplinary process for officers following a complaint including how many complaints result in some sort of corrective action (even without an appeal),
- Funding and staffing of the police department,
- How, if at all, CPD coordinates with state and federal agencies to investigate “white collar” or business crimes (e.g., fraud, labor law violations) and enforce laws pertaining to them,
- Opioid/overdose crisis,
- Discussing if pedestrian/cyclist-involved accidents are increasing in Columbia, as seen nationally,
- Share information on what processes and practices the police department employs when responding to persons in mental health crisis, particularly among homeless persons.
- Share information on how CPD responds to generalized social unrest.
The meeting begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall, in the council chambers. The full agenda can be found here.