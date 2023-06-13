COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Chief’s Vehicle Stop Committee discussed the attorney general’s latest vehicle stops report.
Earlier this month, the Missouri Attorney General released its 2022 Vehicle Stops Report. It showed that, as in previous years, Black drivers were stopped at a higher rate than any other racial demographic.
Statewide, law enforcement stopped black drivers, more than 1 and a half times the rate that, population numbers say, should be the case. In Columbia, that number jumps to more than 3 and a half times. This actually matches the Columbia Police Department’s highest disparity rate, since tracking began in 2000.
But the committee’s chair, Toni Dukes-Larkins, said their goal is to understand what's causing the disparity, something she said the report doesn't explain.
"When this committee was formed, the chief wanted to know what's driving the disparity, and that's still our mission. That's still our goal," she said. "For us to look at the data and gather as much information as we can, talk to as many people as we can to see what's driving the disparity."
One statistic that draws a lot of attention in the annual report is the disparity index (DI), which compares the proportion of vehicle stops with the proportion of population.
According to the report, disparity index values "greater than one indicate over-representation in the share of stops relative to local population, while a value less than one indicates under-representation."
In particular, the DI for Black drivers has received regular criticism for being higher than one. Indices for other demographics, including white, Hispanic, Asian and Native American drivers, have regularly been below one.
For 2022:
The statewide DI for Black drivers was 1.59, a decrease from the 2021 rate of 1.68.
The DI for the Columbia Police Department was 3.51, an increase from the 2021 rate of 3.18. 3.51 matches the highest ever DI for CPD since the VSR began in 2000; the DI was also 3.51 in 2019.
The DI for the Boone County Sheriff's Office was 2.85, a decrease from the 2021 rate of 3.11.
The DI for the Jefferson City Police Department was 1.7, equal to the 2021 rate of 1.7.
The DI for the Cole County Sheriff's Office was 1.04, equal to the 2021 rate of 1.04.
The DI for the Missouri State Highway Patrol was 1.09, a decrease from the 2021 rate of 1.15.
Dukes-Larkins said Columbia’s population is not accurately represented in the census because it is a college town.
"Those students are being counted from whatever city or state they came from and not necessarily here," she said. "However, they can be stopped here, so their presence is helping with the population point of the disparity but them getting stopped here drives the disparity, so it gets difficult to know what you're looking at."