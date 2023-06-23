COLUMBIA – After a scheduling overlap with the Citizens Police Review Board's monthly meeting in May, the Columbia Police Department will meet with community members to discuss crime trends and safety issues in their geographic districts next week during two meetings.
Representatives of the Department’s Patrol and Criminal Investigations bureaus will present information and answer residents’ questions.
Information on the meetings can be found below.
North District: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, June 26
- Community Room, Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center, 1204 International Dr.
- Includes police beats 10, 20, 30 and 40, representing Columbia north of I-70 and part of the area bordered by Providence Road, West Ash Street and Clinkscales Road
South District: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29
- Conference Rooms 1A and B, City Hall, 701 E. Broadway
- Includes police beats 50, 60, 70 and 80, representing Columbia south of I-70 except for part of the area bordered by Providence Road, West Ash Street and Clinkscales Road