COLUMBIA - Columbia Police continue to search for a suspect in a shooting that left one person critically injured Wednesday.
Police surrounded an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane Wednesday night after initially believing he was armed and had barricaded himself inside. After three hours, a search warrant was executed and no one was found in the apartment, according to CPD.
The shooting happened before noon Wednesday on the 900 block of Old Highway 63, leaving a 34-year-old male in critical condition.
CPD is still investigating the circumstances of the shooting and whether or not there was anyone else involved.
Breaking: police have surrounded a Clark Ln apartment building. They believe the suspect from today’s shooting has barricaded himself inside the building. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YXumRs88Ss— Cole Banker (@cole_banker) September 1, 2022
"We are still ascertaining the situation," Christian Tabak, CPD public information officer said at a media staging Wednesday night. "There is no threat to the public at this point in time. We have a perimeter set up, and we are controlling the situation."
Police are using a drone to see if the suspect is attempting to flee the scene. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/j5CWVN8JCk— Cole Banker (@cole_banker) September 1, 2022
This is part of an ongoing investigation and this story will continue to be updated.