Police initially believed the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment in northeast Columbia.

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police continue to search for a suspect in a shooting that left one person critically injured Wednesday. 

Police surrounded an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane Wednesday night after initially believing he was armed and had barricaded himself inside. After three hours, a search warrant was executed and no one was found in the apartment, according to CPD.

The shooting happened before noon Wednesday on the 900 block of Old Highway 63, leaving a 34-year-old male in critical condition. 

CPD is still investigating the circumstances of the shooting and whether or not there was anyone else involved. 

"We are still ascertaining the situation," Christian Tabak, CPD public information officer said at a media staging Wednesday night. "There is no threat to the public at this point in time. We have a perimeter set up, and we are controlling the situation."

This is part of an ongoing investigation and this story will continue to be updated.

