COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are currently investigating a reported rape and kidnapping that occurred earlier this afternoon.

At 12:45 p.m., officers arrived at the 2300 block of Whitegate Drive. They spoke with a victim on the scene who provided a statement. Evidence was provided and corroborated by a witness.

Officers then located and arrested 23-year-old Elijah Schwartz-Jeffries, of Columbia. Jeffries was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree sodomy, and two counts of first-degree rape.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Columbia Police Department is not releasing any further information due to the sensitive nature of the incident. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.