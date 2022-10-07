COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are currently investigating a reported rape and kidnapping that occurred earlier this afternoon.
At 12:45 p.m., officers arrived at the 2300 block of Whitegate Drive. They spoke with a victim on the scene who provided a statement. Evidence was provided and corroborated by a witness.
Officers then located and arrested 23-year-old Elijah Schwartz-Jeffries, of Columbia. Jeffries was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree sodomy, and two counts of first-degree rape.
The investigation is still ongoing. The Columbia Police Department is not releasing any further information due to the sensitive nature of the incident.