COLUMBIA − Community members came to City Hall Thursday, for a prescheduled meeting with the Columbia Police Department (CPD). The meeting addressed community members' questions about crime in south Columbia.
Those areas are covered by police beats 50, 60, 70, and 80.
This is the second meeting this week held by CPD. The last meeting was held Monday night for the North District.
Representatives of CPD’s Patrol and Criminal Investigations bureaus presented information on crime statistics.
The statistics presented were calculated by year to date, starting from 2020 to 2023. These are some of the most notable numbers revealed:
- Violent crimes decreased by 17%
- Property crimes decreased by 7%
- Larceny went decreased by 8%
- Firearm activity decreased by 24%
CPD wanted to emphasize was the fact that there has been heavy activity in firearms being stolen out of cars in both the north and south districts.
At the meeting, community members mainly posed questions about the departments limited staffing and being unable to proactively police to mitigate future crimes.
The meeting may have focused on south Columbia, but for people like Herb Watchinski, Columbia neighborhood watch president, thinks crime is running its way throughout the city.
"Crime is overall holding its own in Columbia, but there's certain trends that look unfavorable. The Columbia Police Department's patrol strength is down in numbers. Their ability to to do proactive policing is limited," Watchinski said.
CPD's Assistant Police Chief, Lance Bolinger, said in the meeting that the department's patrol strength isn't where he wanted it to be, but the department is doing everything it can to provide additional resources for recruitment.
Watchinski said he and other board members of the organization attended the meeting mainly as an outreach to community looking for resources to stay safe.
"When it comes to car break-ins, house break-ins... what we can provide is a way to prevent that or a way to reduce it substantially," Watchinski said.
Watchinski said he understands the police department can't be everywhere even if fully staffed, but the community can step up and work together to be proactive of what's going on whether it's being regularly patrolled by the department or not.
People's comments also focused on feeling a lack of communication on what the police department is actively doing to stop crime and get criminals off the street.