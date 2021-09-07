COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in the search for a woman who was last heard from three to four weeks ago.
According to the department, a family member last talked to 59-year-old Ernestine Foster then and has not seen or heard from her since.
Foster is a light complected Black woman with freckles on her face. She has short, white hair but often wears a wig.
If you have any information or know where this woman is, you are asked to call 911 or Columbia Police at 573-874-7652.