COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in the search for a woman who was last heard from three to four weeks ago. 

According to the department, a family member last talked to 59-year-old Ernestine Foster then and has not seen or heard from her since. 

Foster is a light complected Black woman with freckles on her face. She has short, white hair but often wears a wig. 

If you have any information or know where this woman is, you are asked to call 911 or Columbia Police at 573-874-7652. 