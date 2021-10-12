COLUMBIA - Two people were injured after a shooting Monday night in Columbia.
The Columbia Police Department responded to a residence in the 4600 block of Orchard Lane around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a press release.
According to the release, officers arrived to the scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds, including an adult male and juvenile male. Both victims were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Officers also located evidence while at the scene, including damage to the residence cause by gunshots.
There is no suspect description available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.