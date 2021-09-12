COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of a crash that involved a car and a bicycle on 1300 block of North Garth Ave Sunday morning.
It happened around 11 a.m.
Officers say the biker was traveling east toward North Garth Avenue on a private drive on the southeast side of the Mizzou North building. The vehicle was traveling southbound in the 1300 block of North Garth Avenue when it hit the side of the bicyclist as he entered onto North Garth Avenue from the private drive.
The Bicyclist, Seth A. Honeyman, was transported to a local hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.
The driver was uninjured.
This is a developing story.