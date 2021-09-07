COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police department has found a missing woman who last spoke to her family three to four weeks ago.
According to the department, 59-year-old Ernestine Foster has been found, and is safe.
@ColumbiaPD UPDATE: Ernestine has been located and is safe. pic.twitter.com/vGuNrSIPC4— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) September 7, 2021
Foster is a light complexed Black woman with freckles on her face. She has short, white hair but often wears a wig.
@ColumbiaPD Missing Person: Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ernestine should immediately contact your local law enforcement by calling 911, or you can contact Columbia Police at 573.874.7652. pic.twitter.com/1UzDby6jSe— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) September 7, 2021
This story has been updated based on a new department post as of 7:15 a.m.