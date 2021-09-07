COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police department has found a missing woman who last spoke to her family three to four weeks ago.  

According to the department, 59-year-old Ernestine Foster has been found, and is safe. 

Foster is a light complexed Black woman with freckles on her face. She has short, white hair but often wears a wig. 

This story has been updated based on a new department post as of 7:15 a.m. 