COLUMBIA - An individual was taken to an area hospital after being pushed over a bridge on the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night. Their condition is currently unknown.
BREAKING: One individual was taken to an area hospital after being pushed over a bridge on northbound Highway 63. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WiagBQcWue— Vasi Prokos (@VasiProkosTV) October 5, 2022
"At approximately 6:45 p.m., Columbia Police responded to a report that an individual had been pushed over a bridge at Clark Lane and northbound Highway 63," said Christian Tabak of the Columbia Police Public Information Office.
A person of interest has been identified by the Columbia Police Department, but there is no suspect description available at this time. Crime scene investigators are being brought to the area to conduct an investigation of the area, per Tabak.
"We believe there is no active threat to the community at this time," Tabak stated.
The Columbia Police Department has closed down a part of Clark Lane in response to this incident. Drivers have been advised to stay away from the area and find an alternate route.
Tabak warned that the road could be closed "for a while" but asked that those trying to get to their residences to "communicate with the perimeter officers on scene" to gain access to their homes.
Columbia Police are responding to an incident at Clark Lane/N Hwy 63. Northbound Hwy 63 is closed, as well as Clark Lane. We ask that you keep away from the area. We thank you for your patience as we handle the situation.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) October 5, 2022
Clark lane is currently being block off near the scene. “If people who live in the area do need to get to their residences communicate with the perimeter officers on scene and we can see if we can accomodate people so they can reach their residences" said Tabak. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ITaEWXkvJZ— Vasi Prokos (@VasiProkosTV) October 5, 2022
The Columbia Police Department will be updating the situation as it develops on their Twitter account.
This story will be updated as details are made known.