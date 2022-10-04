COLUMBIA - An individual was taken to an area hospital after being pushed over a bridge on the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night. Their condition is currently unknown. 

"At approximately 6:45 p.m., Columbia Police responded to a report that an individual had been pushed over a bridge at Clark Lane and northbound Highway 63," said Christian Tabak of the Columbia Police Public Information Office. 

A person of interest has been identified by the Columbia Police Department, but there is no suspect description available at this time. Crime scene investigators are being brought to the area to conduct an investigation of the area, per Tabak.

"We believe there is no active threat to the community at this time," Tabak stated.

The Columbia Police Department has closed down a part of Clark Lane in response to this incident. Drivers have been advised to stay away from the area and find an alternate route. 

Tabak warned that the road could be closed "for a while" but asked that those trying to get to their residences to "communicate with the perimeter officers on scene" to gain access to their homes.

The Columbia Police Department will be updating the situation as it develops on their Twitter account.

This story will be updated as details are made known.

